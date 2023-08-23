‘They Are All Rotten’: DNC Chair Blasts GOP Debate Line-Up As ‘Bag Full of MAGA Apples’

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison on Wednesday trashed each of the participating candidates individually ahead of the first GOP primary debate, and then summarized the full slate as a rotten bag of “MAGA apples” in DNC presser.

Speaking to reporters in Milwaukee about the Fox News-hosted Republican Debate, Harrison ran through a litany of complaints about the candidates one by one, starting with “extreme” Gov. Ron DeSantis and finishing up by saying Chris Christie is “every bit as MAGA as the rest” before giving his summary.

“So, let me sum this up for you all,” he said. “No matter who you pick, this group is as extreme as it gets. A bag full of MAGA apples and they are all rotten.”

He called the GOP debaters “wildly out of step with the American people” and claimed that while the Republicans are “racing to win over the MAGA base” in the primary, “President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been laser-focused on fighting for the issues that matter most to the American people. And by every measure, my friends, they have delivered. ”

He then went into a long series of hyperbolic claims about the administration’s supposed successes and focused heavily on abortion before handing off the mic.

Watch the clip above, via the Democratic National Committee.

