Geraldo Slams ‘Fear-Mongering Publicity Stunt’ After NAACP Issues ‘Travel Advisory’ on DeSantis’ Florida

Fox News contributor Geraldo Rivera ripped the NAACP on Monday after the civil rights organization issued a “travel advisory” to Black Americans regarding the state of Florida.

“Today, the NAACP Board of Directors issued a formal travel advisory for the state of Florida,” the group said in a statement released Saturday. “The travel advisory comes in direct response to Governor Ron DeSantis’ aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Florida schools.”

DeSantis has waged an all-out war on “wokeness” in Florida ahead of an anticipated presidential run in 2024. Earlier this year, Florida rejected an AP course on African American Studies because DeSantis said it had “a political agenda.”

Appearing on Monday’s edition of The Story, Rivera weighed in.

“I think the NAACP is one of the most venerated and respected civil rights organizations, certainly, that have been around in my long lifetime,” he began. “They have fought the good fight for civil rights, but is not about that.”

Rivera insisted the travel advisory is related to the rejected AP course.

“I think in that regard, it really is a fear-mongering publicity stunt,” he continued. ” And I find it very much to be in bad taste. What this is really about is that fight over whether or not to include the A.P. African American Studies program for Florida high school students. That’s what this is about. It’s not about instilling fear in the hearts of Black tourists who come to Florida by the millions, who represent a substantial portion – 16% – of Florida’s population.”

He concluded, “It is ridiculous.”

Host Martha MacCallum added, “It seems ridiculous.”

Watch above via Fox News.

