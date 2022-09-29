Ginni Thomas Tells Jan. 6 Committee She Still Believes the 2020 Election Was Stolen from Trump

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, told the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack she still believes the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

Thomas made the declaration during a four-hour interview with the committee’s members on Thursday.

She notably texted former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about the election, after Trump’s defeat. She went as far as to float a QAnon conspiracy theory in one message.

CNN’s Jamie Gangel joined The Lead with host Jake Tapper to report the latest on a voluntary interview Thomas granted to lawmakers, who had sought to speak with her for months.

“Remind us why she is perceived as such an important witness,” Tapper said.

According to Gangel, nearly two years of reporting which debunks claims of a stolen election have not swayed Thomas.

“Can we say how remarkable it is to see that picture of the wife of a Supreme Court justice coming in to testify for the Jan. 6th committee?” Gangel noted. “We have learned that she had a prepared statement, in fact, at the top of the interview, in which she made clear she addressed her that election activities were separate from her husband’s.”

“We are told that she cooperated, that she answered every question. But also told reporters that she still believes the election was stolen, Jake. So after everything we know, Ginni Thomas is still an election denier,” Gangel added.

Tapper noted dozens of court cases challenging the election were dismissed, and local leaders in states disputed by Trump found “no evidence of widespread fraud that would have swung the election in any state.”

“And yet, she still believes it?” Tapper asked Gangel.

Gangel said Thomas remains committed to her belief the election was not fair, and Trump was the rightful winner of the election.

