‘The Man Was Disarmed!’ Tom Homan Grilled On Alex Pretti Shooting In Tense Exchange

Trump official Tom Homan was confronted with a challenging question at a Turning Point USA event, where podcaster Benny Johnson hosted a Q&A with the border czar.

“So, my question is specifically in response to the administration’s response to the killing of Alex Pretti in Minnesota,” the audience member began. “The biggest issue I have with that, obviously, is beyond the actual act itself, which, we all saw the video, right? There was a protester. Upwards of 15 ICE agents gathered around him. They disarmed him about five seconds before he was shot and killed. That’s extremely concerning to someone who believes in limited government and who believes in civil liberties.”

He continued:

Kristi Noem and Stephen Miller put out tweets saying that this guy was a “domestic terrorist.” I believe it was Stephen Miller that said he was trying to do “maximum harm to law enforcement.” It reminds me of the George Orwell quote in 1984, “The party told you to forget your eyes and ears.” We all saw the video, we all saw what happened, and the administration’s gut response by top officials was to immediately deny any accountability for what happened. And I understand there’s videos of [Pretti] kicking cars, I understand that. All of that is irrelevant. The man was disarmed…And then, rightfully, the president pulled Greg Bovino and put you there. That made me happy. I believe you are a professional, and I respect the work that you do. But is the administration ever going to take accountability? And are those ICE agents that shot and murdered that man ever going to be held accountable?

“After those shootings, I get a call from President Trump, and he wanted me to go to Minnesota and fix some things and de-escalate,” Homan said. “I didn’t ask for Minnesota; the president sent me there the very next day. I can tell you, the deaths that occurred up there are tragedies and unfortunate. But they’re being investigated. I can assure you the FBI is.”

Homan said he was doing an interview with a news network when the Renee Good shooting happened, and the reporter asked for his comments.

“I says, ‘I’m not going to comment. It needs to be investigated, and we’ll hold people that violate law policy accountable,'” Homan said. “I’m not going to comment on an ongoing investigation. As a career cop, you just don’t do that. There’s probably 100 cell phone videos, there’s ring cameras, there’s gonna be body cam. I said, ‘It would be inappropriate for me to give you my opinion on one video because I don’t want to sway any investigation. I want the investigation to play out.'”

Homan added, “But I stand by, if someone violates the law, they need to be held accountable.”

What the clip above via The Benny Show on YouTube.

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