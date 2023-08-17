Giuliani Travelled to Mar-a-Lago to Beg Trump to Pay His Legal Bills, CNN Reports

Former New York City Mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani reportedly made a trip to Mar-a-Lago in April in an effort to convince former President Donald Trump to pay his mounting legal bills, CNN host Kaitlan Collins revealed on Wednesday.

On her CNN show The Source, Collins revealed that she was told “Giuliani traveled to Mar-a-Lago in late April on a mission to make a personal appeal to Trump to pay his legal bills,” and that “by going in person, Giuliani and that lawyer, Robert Costello, believed that they could help explain face-to-face why Trump needed to assist his attorney with those ballooning legal bills.”

Collins reported that while Giuliani and Costello tried to make the case that “it was in Trump’s best interests” to pay for Giuliani’s bills, the plea allegedly “fell on deaf ears.”

“Trump is notoriously strict about digging into his own coffers. He did not seem very interested, I’m told, in covering everything that Giuliani and Costello wanted,” Collins claimed:

One source says that he verbally agreed to help, but he didn’t commit to any specific amount or timeline. Another source tells me that Trump really only agreed to pay a small fee from a data vendor that was hosting Giuliani’s records. I’m told that was about $340,000. All in total, Giuliani’s legal fees are in the seven-figure range. Giuliani’s trip to Mar-a-Lago has not been previously reported, we’re telling you aborut it first here on The Source tonight.

Collins also reported that “some people in Trump’s inner circle were actually surprised by Trump’s unwillingness to pay for Giuliani’s bills, given he could find himself under intense pressure to cooperate with federal and now state prosecutors who have charged Trump.”

On Wednesday, CNN also reported that Giuliani “appears to be out of cash” due to his mounting legal issues.

Giuliani was hit with 13 charges related to Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia this week, including violation of the RICO Act.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com