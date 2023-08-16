Rudy Giuliani Facing Grave Financial Peril in Fight Against Trump Indictments

As Rudy Giuliani faces charges from Fani Willis’ indictment of Donald Trump and his co-conspirators, new reporting indicates the former New York City mayor is in dire financial straits stemming from his ongoing legal turmoil.

CNN’s Katelyn Polantz, Tierney Sneed and Jeremy Herb report that Giuliani “appears to be out of cash” as he deals with numerous legal bills and sanctions related to his work on the former president’s behalf. The reporting indicates that Giuliani has to pay at least $181,000 to clear up his debts, and he has refused to disclose his financial status in court because, according to his lawyers, “producing a detailed financial report is only meant to embarrass Mr. Giuliani and draw attention to his misfortunes.”

“Giuliani faces nearly $90,000 in sanctions from a judge in a defamation case, a $20,000 monthly fee to a company to host his electronic records, $15,000 or more for a search of his records, and even a $57,000 judgment against his company for unpaid phone bills,” according to CNN’s review of his bills. The report also acknowledged how Giuliani just put his Upper East Side apartment up for sale for $6.5 million, which would obviously grant him more liquid assets to handle his financial situation.

“It’s a lot of legal bills, but on top of that, [Giuliani] has debts,” Polantz said on CNN This Morning. “One of the debts that has become public in the court proceedings is he had a $320,000 debt to this company that was hosting his electronic records. Donald Trump’s PAC, Save America, has paid that off … But this is not even capturing the scope of the money Rudy Giuliani is just being bogged down with in order to fend off just lawsuits related to the 2020 election and other court proceedings.”

Polantz went on to emphasize that Giuliani’s lawsuits haven’t reached the end yet, and “if he gets judgments against him for things where he is already conceding he was making false statements about the 2020 election, those bills could skyrocket.”

“That doesn’t even factor into how much it costs to defend yourself in criminal court,” she added.

Watch above via CNN.

