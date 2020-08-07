Rep. Mark Walker, a North Carolina Republican and vice chair of the House Republican Conference, called for Jerry Falwell Jr. to step down from his position as president of Liberty University, citing “ongoing behavior.”

The congressman, who has ties to Liberty, wrote in a tweet Thursday night, “Jerry Falwell Jr’s ongoing behavior is appalling. As a Music Faculty Advisory Board Member and former instructor @LibertyU I’m convinced Falwell should step down.”

“None of us are perfect, but students, faculty, alumni and @LUPraise deserve better.”

Falwell raised eyebrows earlier this week after posting a bizarre photo on Instagram apparently taken at a Trailer Park Boys-themed party on a yacht. In the photo, Falwell appeared with his fly undone, stomach out, with one arm around a woman and another clutching a drink. The post was deleted.

In an odd radio interview following the incident, Falwell said that the woman he had his arm around was his wife’s assistant and “it was weird because she was pregnant, she couldn’t get her pants up, and I was, trying to like…I had on a pair of jeans I haven’t worn in a long time so I couldn’t get mine zipped either. And so I just put my belly out like hers.”

“I should never have put it up and embarrassed her,” Falwell added. “Anyway, I’ve apologized to everybody and I promised my kids, I’m gonna try to be a good boy from here on out.”

