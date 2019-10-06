In a heated Meet The Press interview with NBC host Chuck Todd Sunday, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) accused the CIA and the FBI of conspiring against President Donald Trump — and even declared that he doesn’t trust the government agencies.

“Ukrainian officials reportedly helped Clinton allies research Trump’s advisers,” claimed Johnson. “There is potential interference in the 2016 campaign. That’s what Trump wants to get to the bottom of. But the press doesn’t want to.”

“I’m being called a conspiracy theorist, John Solomon is, because the press is horribly biased and Trump and his supporters completely understand that,” he continued. “There are a lot of unanswered questions… Chuck, I just want the truth. The American people want the truth.”

When Todd asked Johnson, “So do you not trust the FBI? Do you not trust the CIA?” the senator replied, “No, no, I don’t! Absolutely not. After Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, after James Comey?!”

“I don’t trust any of these guys in the Obama administration,” Johnson said. “No, I didn’t trust them back then.”

Todd tried repeatedly to have Johnson answer whether he trusts the CIA and the FBI now, but the senator dodged, instead providing vague attacks on the agencies.

During the bitter interview, Todd accused Johnson of engaging in “Fox News conspiracy propaganda stuff.”

