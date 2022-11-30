Herschel Walker, Who Hasn’t Had a Presser in Almost Two Months, Reportedly Distancing Journalists ‘20 Feet’ After Events

GOP nominee for the U.S. Senate in Georgia, Herschel Walker, reportedly has a new rule at events: “Journalists can’t get within 20 feet of Walker afterward.”

Walker, who is competing against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in a December 6th run-off after neither candidate won over 50 percent of the vote in the November midterms, has not held a press conference in almost two months.

Axios’s Emma Hurt, who is reporting from the campaign trail in Georgia, tweeted about the new rule from the Walker campaign on Wednesday night:

New rule at Herschel Walker events: journalists can’t get within 20 feet of Walker afterwards. It would seem this is to prevent journalists from shouting questions. Because Walker hasn’t had a presser for nearly 2 months, press have been left with no other choice.

Walker, who received 1,908,442 votes compared to Warnock’s 1,946,117 on November 8th, has been a lightning rod of controversy as a candidate.

CNN’s KFile dropped the latest bomb on Walker Tuesday regarding the candidate describing “himself during a campaign speech in January as living in Texas and said he decided to run for Georgia’s Senate seat while at his Texas ‘home.’” according to a CNN KFile review of his campaign speeches.

