‘You’re Such a P*ssy!’ Dave Portnoy And Adam Carolla Roast Ro Khanna Over Israeli Detention ‘Media Op’

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Adam Carolla and Dave Portnoy took turns mocking Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) for claiming he was recently “detained” by Israeli settlers and the IDF, with both guys saying the liberal lawmaker came across like a trembling wimp in the footage.

“I don’t know why these people have no shame,” Carolla said during the Tuesday episode of his podcast. “It’s so embarrassing, especially when guys say ‘I was scared for my life.’ Nothing happened, b*tch. You’re such a p*ssy.”

Portnoy agreed and said he “couldn’t believe” Khanna released video of the alleged ordeal.

“I can’t believe it either!” Carolla said, “It’s just people talking to him, no one is detained.”

The podcast veteran continued by making fun of Khanna for griping that Israeli settlers kicked his tires.

“Oh my goodness, well you’re gonna have to be in therapy for the rest of your life then!” Carolla said sardonically. “When did guys become such colossal p*ssies?”

Portnoy added that it was a shameless attempt by Khanna to get publicity.

“That was clearly a media op,” Portnoy said. “And he’s saying he’s running for president or whatever. But it is a heated area to say the least, a violent area, and to think that there’s not gonna be checks… the whole thing is crazy!”

Their takes come after Khanna made his accusation he was detained by Israelis on July 11. Khanna whined he felt “powerless” in the situation, and then he went on a full-blown media blitz to complain about it some more.

He did interviews with Meet the Press, Drop Site News, NewsNation, Fox News, and progressive pundits Hasan Piker and Joy Reid, among others.

Khanna was 7,400 miles away from his Northern California district when he visited Israel. And beyond Carolla and Portnoy, others have cast doubt on Khanna’s claim that he was detained.

As Mediaite’s Alex Griffing wrote about it in an oped:

The only issue, at no point does the video show the IDF or the Israeli settlers detaining Khanna or anyone he is with – including progressive activist and failed congressional candidate Cameron Kasky. Settlers are clearly blocking the road ahead of Khanna’s minibus, and the video evidence does not dispute (or verify) his claims that the settlers kicked his tires and cursed him. But the video, which Khanna points to as the main evidence of his detention, certainly shows no such thing.

Khanna wasn’t the only Democrat Carolla and Portnoy made fun of during their podcast interview, either. Both guys went off on democratic socialists like New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D), with Portnoy saying most democratic socialists seem to be spoiled, rich kids.

Watch above.

Jason Cohen contributed to this story.

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