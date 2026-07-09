Representative Marlin Stutzman (R-IN) admitted Thursday morning he’s not sure Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is alive, while also arguing that the people McConnell represents deserve answers.

Stutzman made the surprising admission on NewsNation’s Morning in America. “I have not heard from him, and I think it’s a question that Republicans should be asking because he does represent the state of Kentucky,” he told host Markie Martin. “His constituents deserve answers [about] where he is at. I think that the governor of Kentucky has every right to ask after three weeks that no one has said anything. As a Republican, I think we need to hold our own party accountable.”

“The fact that we haven’t heard anything really from Senator McConnell is very discouraging and concerning,” Stuzman added. “And I think that for the representation of the Republican Party and get some of the bills done that we want to get done in the Senate, it’s critical that we have a senator from Kentucky voting in the Senate chamber.”

When asked directly if he knows if McConnell is alive, he answered, “I don’t. You know, things that I’ve heard and seen from some friends is that he’s obviously not doing well, but don’t know if he’s alive or has passed away.”

McConnell’s whereabouts and health status have been a topic of intrigue and questioning for weeks. The Senator was admitted to a D.C.-area hospital on June 14 after he was found unconscious with cardiac arrest at his home.

Even President Donald Trump has said he has “no idea” what McConnell’s prognosis is. Trump was asked about McConnell as he boarded Air Force One following the NATO summit in Turkey.

“Have you spoken to Senator Mitch McConnell?” a reporter asked.

“No,” Trump replied.

“How’s he doing?”

“I have no idea,” the president said. “I have no idea how he’s doing.”

Several political allies have claimed to have had phone calls of varying lengths with McConnell. The list includes Scott Jennings, who said they spoke for 20 minutes Tuesday morning, as well as Sen. Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) and Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso (R-WY), who both said they’ve spoken to McConnell on political topics of note.

Watch above via NewsNation

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