‘He’s Gonna Flip’: John Fetterman’s Latest Campaign Move Sparks Alarm On the Left
Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) sparked alarm on the left this week when it was reported that he and fellow Pennsylvania Sen. David McCormick (R-PA) set up a joint fundraising committee.
Politico first reported on the new fundraising committee, called Common Ground PA, registered with the Federal Election Commission on Monday. FEC records showed that Common Ground PA listed four joint fundraising PACs: Every Vote PAC, Pennsylvania Honor, Fetterman for PA, and Friends of Dave McCormick.
“Fetterman is listed as the leadership PAC sponsor for Every Vote PAC, while McCormick is named as the leadership PAC sponsor for Pennsylvania Honor,” noted local media of the filing.
The Center Square, a local Pennsylvania political media outlet, reached out to Mike DeVanney, a McCormick campaign spokesman, who said of the move, “This is a donor-driven effort. This group of donors value the collaboration exhibited by Senators McCormick and Fetterman for Pennsylvania and want to support both of them.”
The outlet also spoke to veteran Pennsylvania GOP political consultant Christopher Nicholas, who highlighted the rare nature of the two senators joining up. “This would seem to be a very intriguing development, and a further sign of the close coordination on not just policy, but now political issues between Senators McCormick and Fetterman,” Nicholas told The Center Square. “What most is of interest to me now is who do they want to support through this new joint fundraising committee?”
Fetterman’s battle against the rising Democratic Socialists in his party and fierce support for Israel have left him at odds with progressives and many in the Democratic Party, leading to speculation he may switch to the GOP amid the tight battle for control of the Senate.
Fox News’s liberal host Jessica Tarlov highlighted Fetterman’s recent teaming up with McCormick and replied, “So so bad.”
Rick Wilson, the longtime political operative and anti-Trump activist, added, “He’s gonna flip.”
Below are some more reactions:
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