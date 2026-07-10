‘He’s Gonna Flip’: John Fetterman’s Latest Campaign Move Sparks Alarm On the Left

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) sparked alarm on the left this week when it was reported that he and fellow Pennsylvania Sen. David McCormick (R-PA) set up a joint fundraising committee.

Politico first reported on the new fundraising committee, called Common Ground PA, registered with the Federal Election Commission on Monday. FEC records showed that Common Ground PA listed four joint fundraising PACs: Every Vote PAC, Pennsylvania Honor, Fetterman for PA, and Friends of Dave McCormick.

“Fetterman is listed as the leadership PAC sponsor for Every Vote PAC, while McCormick is named as the leadership PAC sponsor for Pennsylvania Honor,” noted local media of the filing.

The Center Square, a local Pennsylvania political media outlet, reached out to Mike DeVanney, a McCormick campaign spokesman, who said of the move, “This is a donor-driven effort. This group of donors value the collaboration exhibited by Senators McCormick and Fetterman for Pennsylvania and want to support both of them.”

The outlet also spoke to veteran Pennsylvania GOP political consultant Christopher Nicholas, who highlighted the rare nature of the two senators joining up. “This would seem to be a very intriguing development, and a further sign of the close coordination on not just policy, but now political issues between Senators McCormick and Fetterman,” Nicholas told The Center Square. “What most is of interest to me now is who do they want to support through this new joint fundraising committee?”

Fetterman’s battle against the rising Democratic Socialists in his party and fierce support for Israel have left him at odds with progressives and many in the Democratic Party, leading to speculation he may switch to the GOP amid the tight battle for control of the Senate.

Fox News’s liberal host Jessica Tarlov highlighted Fetterman’s recent teaming up with McCormick and replied, “So so bad.”

So so bad https://t.co/6aHrq6qj3p — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) July 9, 2026

Rick Wilson, the longtime political operative and anti-Trump activist, added, “He’s gonna flip.”

Below are some more reactions:

Fetterman caucusing with the Republicans in 2027, and even trying to run in 2028 with their support, looks likelier and likelier by the dayhttps://t.co/qlfbDYMldj — Nick Field (@nick_field90) July 9, 2026

Another betrayal from Fetterman but look on the bright side, we’ll get Republicans to burn their money before Pennsylvania fires him. https://t.co/JDJIO3JTac — Conor Lamb (@ConorLambPA) July 9, 2026

Fetterman keeps saying he’d be a terrible Republican, incompatible with most GOP hot button issues, but then there once was a man who said “I didn’t leave the Democratic Party, the Democratic Party left me.” That man got pretty high up in politics after that – as a Republican. https://t.co/4sxj8OSLbN — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) July 9, 2026

Just reminding everybody that Politico more or less reported that Donald Trump offered Fetterman a bribe to switch parties. We need to assume he’s a Republican going forward, and we can’t rely on his vote—especially when it comes to judges. https://t.co/uKk7LUy6m6 — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) July 9, 2026

Dems need to win a 2 seat majority in 2026. Fetterman seems intent on fully betraying his grassroots supporters and donors in PA. It’s honestly just sad. They genuinely believed in him and fought for him. They gave their money and time to him. He used and abused them. https://t.co/LaafHxeRo8 — J.J. Abbott (@jjabbott) July 10, 2026

Of course he will turn republican and betray us. https://t.co/Yac5D3K7W0 — James Tate (@JamesTate121) July 9, 2026

Helping the Republicans raise money to spend against Democrats is bad, right? https://t.co/9vmlN7gYiY — Chris Deluzio (@ChrisForPA) July 9, 2026

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