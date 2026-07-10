Colin Cowherd Gobsmacked Over San Antonio Spurs Announcer’s Firing for Alleged Affair With Player’s Sister: ‘No Idea That Was Legal!’

Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd encouraged a former San Antonio Spurs announcer to pursue legal action after he was fired over an alleged affair.

Earlier this week, Jacob Tobey — the lead play-by-play man for the Spurs — made an unusual post on his Instagram story. In it, Tobey wrote:

This is my girlfriend of six years. But I cheated on her with Loren Waters. @lorenkwatrs So feel free to continue following me if you really think I’m a good guy because I’m not. :)

The post included a photo of Tobey and his girlfriend.

Spurs broadcaster Jacob Tobey via IG: “This is my girlfriend of six years. But I cheated on her with Loren Waters. So feel free to continue following me if you really think I’m a good guy because I’m not. :)” What’s going on???#GoSpursGo #PorVida pic.twitter.com/PMkL5EbiDj — Wemby Alien Era (@WembyAlienEra) July 7, 2026

Tobey followed that up with another post. The second one was several images from a photo booth.

“Me and the new girl LorenkWaters,” Tobey wrote.

Another post: “Me and the new girl LorenkWaters :)” pic.twitter.com/9L6Wh7rLQB — Wemby Alien Era (@WembyAlienEra) July 7, 2026

Loren Waters is the sister of guard Lindy Waters III. A free agent at the time of writing, Waters III last played for the Spurs during the 2025-26 season.

On Thursday, a source told Front Office Sports that Tobey had been fired for the alleged affair. The report also noted that Tobey’s girlfriend later revealed she was the one who posted from his account.

Reacting to the news on The Herd, Cowherd was stunned to hear that Tobey lost his job just for allegedly cheating on his girlfriend. Cowherd said:

Something new today: that you can get fired in America for cheating on your girlfriend. I had no idea that was legal. That literally happened. It’s a big story. You can get fired in America for cheating on your — not your wife — a girlfriend. Feels like you should hire an attorney. I don’t- that is a crazy story! I mean, Whatever.

"You can get fired in America for cheating on your girlfriend. I had no idea that was legal…Feels like he should hire an attorney" – Colin Cowherd https://t.co/xxkT52Q6gS pic.twitter.com/GECQKWEOdK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 9, 2026

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