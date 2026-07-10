‘Civics 101!’ GOP Lawmaker Explains to Quizzical Maria Bartiromo How a Bill Becomes Law Without President’s Signature

A quizzical Maria Bartiromo asked Rep. French Hill (R-AR), who serves as Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, to repeat his explanation on Fox Business about how the landmark 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act could become law even though President Donald Trump has refused to sign it.

Trump wrote on Truth Social Friday morning, “I will not sign the Housing Bill, which has been fully approved by Congress and sent to the White House, in PROTEST over the fact that the United States Senate is not capable of passing THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, which is polling at 97% with the Republican Party, and very high with the non-politician Dumocrats.”

Although the housing bill overwhelmingly passed Congress, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) has repeatedly said he doesn’t have the support to pass the SAVE America Act, which critics argue would make it more difficult for some segments of the population to vote.

“Let me get your take on the 21st Century ROAD to Housing,” Bartiromo began. “It passed overwhelmingly, bipartisan support. You worked hard on that bill. What are your expectations? Does this become law even though the president doesn’t sign it?”

“It certainly can,” Hill answered. “Article I, Section 7 says that at midnight tonight, if the president has not signed it into law, nor has he vetoed it, then the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act will become law tonight, just past midnight.”

Hill continued:

It’s an important bill, it’s a bipartisan bill, as you note, but it unlocks the supply side to lowering the cost for constructing housing, building more housing, and our biggest challenge is housing supply since the end of the global financial crisis. We have just not had different kinds of supply keep up with demand across the country from all kinds of housing units, and that’s why this bill is needed, and why it’s got such strong support in both chambers.

“But, but, I don’t understand how it becomes law even though the president doesn’t sign it, congressman,” Bartiromo said.

“Section 7 of the Constitution says the president has — basically there are three choices when Congress passes a bill and brings it to the president’s desk. He may sign it, he may veto it, or 10 days after it’s transmitted to the White House it becomes law without his signature,” Hill said.

“There you go. That’s it,” Bartiromo replied. “Congressman, good to see you this morning.”

“Civics 101, Maria!” Hill added.

“Thank you for that education, Mr. Chairman!” Bartiromo laughed.

Watch above via Mornings With Maria on Fox Business Network.

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