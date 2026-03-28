‘He’s the Opposite of a Narcissist’: RFK Jr. Admits He’s Done a Complete 180 on ‘Empath’ Trump

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Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said everyone gets it wrong when it comes to President Donald Trump’s personality — including himself, at first.

Kennedy talked about the president and the perception he is a heartless egomaniac during an interview at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday.

“President Trump is exactly the opposite of everything that I believed him to be. I admit I basically drank the Kool-Aid that he was this bombastic narcissist that didn’t read books [and] was ill-informed. And now I know the exact opposite,” Kennedy said. “He’s the opposite of a narcissist, he’s an empath.”

Kennedy pointed to the Russia-Ukraine War as a clear example of what he was talking about. He said Trump constantly talks about the number of fatalities in the war because it bothers him to his core.

“You will not hear any Democrat ever talk about that,” Kennedy told the Texas crowd.

He then marveled at Trump’s “encyclopedic, molecular knowledge” on a number of subjects, from music to Broadway musicals to pro wrestling.

Kennedy added Trump “understands the use of power better than probably any president that we’ve had at least since Roosevelt and maybe in American history.” He did not specify whether he was talking about Theodore Roosevelt or Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

His comments echo what Bill Maher said about the president last year, following their much-publicized dinner together at the White House. Maher said “private Trump” is much different than he appears in public and is a great listener.

Kennedy’s comments also come as Trump opted not to attend CPAC for the first time in a decade. Beyond Kennedy, FCC Chair Brendan Carr was one of the big MAGA names to appear at this year’s event. Carr told the crowd on Friday that Trump was “winning” his personal war against the mainstream press.

“When he ran for office, he ran directly at the fake news media,” said Carr. “He said, ‘You don’t get to decide what we say, what we think, how we’re gonna vote inside the voting booth.’ President Trump took on the fake news media, and President Trump is winning.”

“Look at the results so far,” he continued. “PBS — defunded. NPR — defunded. Joy Reid — gone from MSNBC. Sleepy-eyed Chuck Todd — gone. Jim Acosta — gone. John Dickerson — gone.”

Watch Kennedy above, via Right Side Broadcasting Network’s YouTube account.

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