Mark Levin Makes the Case for Sending Troops Into Iran — Right After Trump Told Everyone to Watch His Show

Fox News host Mark Levin made an argument for President Donald Trump sending “specialized” troops into Iran on Saturday night during the latest episode of Life, Liberty & Levin — just a few hours after Trump recommended everyone watch his program.

Levin said he has been hearing a lot about “boots on the ground” in Iran and how that goes against what Trump said during his 2024 presidential campaign. But Levin said that doesn’t ring a bell to him, saying “I don’t remember that in any campaign speech.”

He then made his case for sending troops into Iran as Operation Epic Fury moves into its second month.

Levin said there are “a lot of reasons” for it, but the main one is uranium. The U.S. military needs to go in and recover as much uranium from Iran as possible, because it could be used to make “dirty bombs” and missiles.

“We’ve got to get the uranium,” Levin said. “If it cannot be destroyed, if it cannot be altered, we gotta get it.”

Levin said it “wouldn’t take 300,000” soldiers to get the job done. He said he has been reading about Trump sending 2,000 troops from the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division and similar stories in the paper — and that makes a lot of sense to Levin.

“He’s not talking about sending regular Army infantry in by the hundreds of thousands. The men he’s talking about, the units he’s talking about, they are specialized,” Levin said “And you know what else, I remember from my days in the Reagan administration, many of them are trained for a moment like this — to try and secure enriched uranium. Many have been trained for moments like this.”

Levin shared his take about two hours after Trump gave him a shout-out on Truth Social.

“Watch Mark Levin interview of Brilliant Marc Thiessen tonight at 8:00 P.M.” Trump posted. “Will discuss the importance of hitting Iran, HARD!!!”

Thiessen — a foreign policy columnist at the Washington Post and a Fox News contributor — made a similar argument to Levin when he joined the show.

He said the “easiest way” for Iran to retaliate against the U.S. would be for it to give its uranium to Al Qaeda after the war, which could then be used to attack Americans. You can watch the first section of Levin’s interview with Thiessen below:

Trump earlier this week said the U.S. and Iran had “very, very strong talks” about ending the war. But he also sent 3,500 Marines to the Middle East and is reportedly debating whether to send up to 10,000 more troops to the region.

Levin closed his opening segment by saying whatever Trump decides, Americans are in “good hands” because the president is a man with “enormous intelligence” and common sense.

Watch above via Fox News.

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