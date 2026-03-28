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Fox News star Sean Hannity went off on several mainstream outlets for their coverage of the Iran war, which he said has been far too pessimistic — and makes it seem like the “corrupt” outlets are actively cheering for the USA and President Donald Trump to fail.

Hannity voiced his frustration while guest hosting Patrick Bet-David’s podcast on Friday.

“Why do they root against our country?!” Hannity asked after throwing his glasses down on the table. “Whether you agree with Operation Midnight Hammer, this Epic Fury, or not, when American treasures in harm’s way, for crying out loud, can you just hope — even if you disagree — that it works?”

Hannity listed three examples that especially bothered him.

He pointed to a cover of The Economist that read “Advantage Iran,” a story in Foreign Policy titled “Why U.S. Victory in Iran Would Be Bad for Washington — and the World,” and a Politico report titled “Thought Iraq Was a Blunder? Iran Is Far Worse.”

Those three stories were textbook examples of why Americans are “turning off legacy media,” he said.

Hannity, on the other hand, has been supportive of the Iran war on his Fox News show. He also vented last week that Trump’s critics are pushing “puppet tropes” that the president was prodded into attacking Iran by Israel; Hannity said those gripes are already getting “quite old.”

Trump recently shot down those complaints as well, saying “If anything, I might’ve forced Israel’s hand.”

Hannity’s remarks came a month after Operation Epic Fury started with joint U.S. and Israeli strikes that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei; dozens of other leaders from Iran’s theocratic regime have been eliminated since then.

The PBD Podcast co-host Vincent Oshana completely agreed with Hannity’s assessment on Friday, saying “it’s almost as if cheering against America has gotten cool.”

Watch above via YouTube.

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