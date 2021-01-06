comScore
Schadenfreudelicious

Hillary Clinton Trolls Republicans After Georgia Loss: ‘Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’

By Sarah RumpfJan 6th, 2021, 11:03 am
hillary clinton

Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images.

Former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton was enjoying a piping hot cup of schadenfreude Wednesday morning as the Democrats appear poised to regain control of the Senate, posting a tweet mocking the pending title change for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to Senate Minority Leader.

The networks called the race late Tuesday night for Raphael Warnock (D) over Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R), and Jon Ossoff (D) has a several thousand vote lead over Sen. David Perdue (R), with the ballots that remain to be counted from mainly Democratic-leaning areas.

Clinton started Wednesday morning with a tweet congratulating Warnock and Ossoff and “everyone who organized and voted to get them there.”

She also retweeted a 2016 tweet from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) that has inspired a lot of mocking retweets for its prescience. “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed…….and we will deserve it,” wrote Graham.

Then, Clinton spiked the football with a five-word declaratory sentence: “Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: