Hillary Clinton Trolls Republicans After Georgia Loss: ‘Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’

Former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton was enjoying a piping hot cup of schadenfreude Wednesday morning as the Democrats appear poised to regain control of the Senate, posting a tweet mocking the pending title change for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to Senate Minority Leader.

The networks called the race late Tuesday night for Raphael Warnock (D) over Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R), and Jon Ossoff (D) has a several thousand vote lead over Sen. David Perdue (R), with the ballots that remain to be counted from mainly Democratic-leaning areas.

Clinton started Wednesday morning with a tweet congratulating Warnock and Ossoff and “everyone who organized and voted to get them there.”

Congratulations to the new senators from Georgia, and to everyone who organized and voted to get them there. It’s a new day. pic.twitter.com/OUdkopv96G — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 6, 2021

She also retweeted a 2016 tweet from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) that has inspired a lot of mocking retweets for its prescience. “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed…….and we will deserve it,” wrote Graham.

If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed…….and we will deserve it. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 3, 2016

Then, Clinton spiked the football with a five-word declaratory sentence: “Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 6, 2021

