Raphael Warnock Dismisses Trump After Georgia Runoff Victory: ‘He’s On His Way Out the Door’

Newly elected Raphael Warnock (D) didn’t pay President Donald Trump much mind while reflecting on his apparent victory in Georgia’s Senate runoff election.

Numerous media outlets and polls project that Warnock has defeated Kelly Loeffler, and while the Republican incumbent has not conceded the race yet, Warnock has moved ahead by claiming the win. As Warnock gave a post-election interview to NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, she noted that his win comes after weeks of Trump’s conspiracy theories about Georgia’s elections, which are being blamed for possibly causing a depression in Republican turnout.

“Do you think the president ultimately helped you in this race?” Guthrie asked.

“I think that Donald Trump did what he’s been doing,” Warnock said with a snicker. “And, you know, he’s on his way out the door.”

Warnock continued by emphasizing his differences from Loeffler, and how the voters have chosen his vision for addressing Georgia’s concerns in the U.S. Senate.

Watch above, via NBC.

