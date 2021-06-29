New York State Board of Elections Says There Was ‘Discrepancy’ in Latest Vote Tabulation (UPDATED)

UPDATE — 10:53 pm ET: On Monday night the New York City Board of Elections admitted to a stunning error in the tabulation process.

The earlier results were taken down due to what was described as a “discrepancy.”

The original post is below:

The latest tally of votes in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary are in, and former city sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia is now neck-and-neck with former police officer Eric Adams.

In the homestretch of the race, four candidates were considered the top contenders to lead New York City: Garcia, Adams, liberal civil rights attorney Maya Wiley, and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang. Yang, however, conceded last Tuesday, following the preliminary results election day.

Adams came out on top last Tuesday with a substantial lead in the primary, gaining a lead of 9.4 percentage points over Wiley and 12 points over Garcia. But now, according to Tuesday’s unofficial results, Wiley now comes in third place, while Adams is still in the lead with 51.1 percent of the voters.

Most shockingly, Tuesday’s unofficial results pushed Garcia to second place, as she earned 48.9 percent of the votes, putting her right by Adams’ side.

Adams’ lead over Garcia, roughly 15,908 votes, is particularly vulnerable as 124,000 Democratic absentee ballots still remain uncounted — also marking the choice ranked results as quite uncertain. The election results are not expected to be finalized until mid-July.

Inside Election’s Ryan Matsumoto tweeted the news on Tuesday, noting that, “The uncounted absentee ballots have the potential to put Garcia over the top.”

This should say:

Eric Adams 51.1%

Kathryn Garcia 48.9% Sorry about that :/https://t.co/oC1CpZUkgV — Ryan Matsumoto (@ryanmatsumoto1) June 29, 2021

Spectrum News’ Bob Hardt also took to Twitter to explain that Wiley is still “very much alive in this contest because she is narrowly eliminated by Kathryn Garcia in the next-to-last round.”

Maya Wiley is very much alive in this contest because she is narrowly eliminated by Kathryn Garcia in the next-to-last round. There is a path of victory for Adams, Garcia, and Wiley. https://t.co/9cezcCxI6I — Bob Hardt (@bobhardt) June 29, 2021

“There is a path of victory for Adams, Garcia, and Wiley,” he added.

UPDATE — 5:28 pm ET: Adams has put out a statement questioning the current vote total:

Eric Adams' statement, which goes there pic.twitter.com/xhYORu3Mqy — Dana Rubinstein (@danarubinstein) June 29, 2021

