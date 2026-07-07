Netanyahu Accuses Pro-Israel Democrat of Trying To ‘Excuse Anti-Semitism’ 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lobbed the “anti-Semitism” accusation at Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) after she accused the prime minister of making the U.S. less safe.

Stevens is currently running for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Michigan, where she will square off against Abdul El-Sayed, a former public health official in the state. El-Sayed has been an outspoken critic of Netanyahu and Israel at a time when Israel’s standing among Democratic voters has plummeted, thanks in part to Netanyahu’s military offensive in Gaza, which, according to health officials in Gaza, has killed more than 70,000 Palestinians, a figure that the Israel Defense Forces has reportedly acknowledged as legitimate. Additionally, the prime minister successfully lobbied President Donald Trump to strike Iran in February, sparking an unpopular war that is currently in a so-called ceasefire in which both sides have occasionally carried out military strikes.

Stevens has been stridently pro-Israel. During a speech in 2023, she said she fights for the country in Congress and added, “Israel comes to me in my dreams!” But she has criticized Trump and Netanyahu over the Iran war and has been on the defensive as El-Sayed has noted that she is supported by the American Israeli Public Affairs Committee, the highly influential pro-Israel group. The polls show a tight race, though El-Sayed has led in the last three surveys.

In an appearance on Tuesday’s Inside Politics on CNN, Dana Bash asked Netanyahu about Stevens’ criticism of him.

“Some American Jews in Congress who support Israel and support what you just said say that a lot of the actions by you and your government are making Jews in the United States unsafe,” Bash said. “Congresswoman Haley Stevens, she’s running for Senate in Michigan, said, ‘Benjamin Netanyahu has made us less safe. He has, frankly, put Jews in an uncomfortable position across the country.’ Have you?”

“Well, it’s made her uncomfortable because she can’t stand up for the truth,” Netanyahu replied. “She’s trying to probably excuse anti-Semitism. You know–”

Bash cut off the prime minister to assure him of Stevens’ pro-Israel bona fides.

“She’s not,” the host said. “I just want to explain she’s somebody who supports Israel. She supports funding Israel, which is diminishing bigtime among Democrats and even some Republicans in the United States Congress.”

Netanyahu then pivoted and blamed TikTok for showing users content that portrays Israel in an unflattering light.

Hours later, during a debate in Michigan, Stevens eagerly pointed to Netanyahu’s remarks.

“I am not afraid of bullies,” she said, responding to his criticism. “I am not afraid to stand up. And I continue to stand up for humanitarian aid, for the U.S. to work with the countries in the region and get aid into Gaza.”

Politico suggested on Tuesday night that the prime minister attacked Stevens because he thought doing so would help her.

“Netanyahu’s remarks gave Stevens a crucial opening to distance herself from the pro-Israel stances that have fallen sharply out of favor with Democratic voters,” the outlet stated.

Watch above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!