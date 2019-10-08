House Democrats have announced that they will subpoena Ambassador Gordon Sondland in light of the State Department’s refusal to let him testify before Congress on the Donald Trump-Ukraine scandal.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel (D-NY) and Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) announced they would move ahead with a subpoena now that the Trump administration stopped the European Union ambassador from testifying in his scheduled deposition.

The statement comes after Schiff held a press conference where he said he would view the block on Sondland’s testimony as “evidence of obstruction” of Congress’ impeachment inquiry on Trump.

BREAKING: House Democrats will subpoena Amb. Gordon Sondland for testimony, documents after State Dept. blocks testimony. “We consider this interference to be obstruction of the impeachment inquiry.” https://t.co/QzmPnLkf2W pic.twitter.com/bDJIaMy9Lw — ABC News (@ABC) October 8, 2019

“These actions appear to be part of the White House’s effort to obstruct the impeachment inquiry and to cover up President Trump’s misconduct from Congress and the American people,” the statement says. “We consider this interference to be obstruction of the impeachment inquiry. We will be issuing subpoena to Ambassador Sondland for both his testimony and documents.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com