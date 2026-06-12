Laura Ingraham Flat-Out Asks John Fetterman if He’d Campaign for Susan Collins

Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) if he would be willing to campaign for Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) against a member of his own party.

On Tuesday, U.S. Marine veteran Graham Platner won the Democratic U.S. Senate primary in Maine and will face Collins in November.

Platner has been embroiled in several controversies, starting with his now-gone Totenkopf tattoo. He said he did not know of its prominence in Nazi iconography. The Democratic nominee has also been dogged by reports of his distasteful comments about U.S. soldiers and his exchange of sexually explicit texts with multiple women despite being married. That information was revealed by his wife Amy Gertner to a former campaign staffer who was conducting background research into Platner to anticipate potential attacks from opponents.

Appearing on Friday’s edition of The Ingraham Angle, Fetterman re-upped his attacks on Platner.

“If he was a Republican, how would Democrats describe him?’ the senator asked. “And the descriptions would be accurate for all of those things. They would declare that this guy is a degenerate. You know, he cheats on his wife and he has Nazi tattoos. You know, we’re the party of pearl-clutching, and now we’ve embraced it because, well, we don’t have a choice. Like, if you can’t really defend him, you could at least say, ‘Well, I mean, at least he has a D after his name.’ But he’s not even a Democrat.”

“Would you campaign for Susan Collins if she asked you to?” Ingraham asked.

“No, of course not,” Fetterman replied. “No, no. I mean, I am a Democrat. Senator Collins, we have different views.”

Republicans control the Senate 53-47, and to retake control of the upper chamber, Democrats would need to net four seats.

Watch above via Fox News.

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