Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) blasted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Thursday and ridiculed what he sees as her clear lack of understanding of the U.S. Constitution. Buck joined George Brauchler on his Denver-based talk radio show called The George Show the day after Greene attacked Buck for defending the treatment of Jan. 6th defendants and striking down some false claims of Americans being held without due process.

Brauchler asked Buck, a former prosecutor and Freedom Caucus member, about Greene’s response and the treatment of Jan. 6 defendants and he doubled down on his argument that their treatment has been both fair and consistent with the law.

The radio then noted that Greene is refusing to vote to fund the government unless Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office is defunded. “Do you feel similarly about that issue as you do to de-funding the FBI and the ATF and the DEA, etc.?” Brauchler then asked, given that Buck is opposed to defending federal law enforcement.

“So, George, when when I was teaching law school, I learned and taught certain constitutional principles. When Marjorie Taylor Greene was teaching CrossFit, she learned a whole different set of values, evidently,” Buck replied, adding:

Because my idea of what this country should be like is based on the Constitution, and she sees the world differently. She’s criticized me for, you know, voting to certify the election in 2020. The Constitution says Congress shall count the votes. Doesn’t say Congress may overturn an election result. It doesn’t say Congress can do whatever the heck it wants with this election. ‘Shall count the votes,’ that’s what the Constitution says. In her CrossFit class maybe they didn’t cover that. And it also, the Constitution, also says that, you know, the impeachment of a president shall be based on treason, high crimes, and misdemeanors. It doesn’t say it’s a political exercise and we hope the Senate does the right thing.

Brauchler agreed interjecting, “Right.”

Buck who has recently come out against an impeachment inquiry for President Joe Biden at this time, concluded by taking another shot at Greene and her prolific online presence.

“And so I get tired of people, one of the beauties of Congress is you bring 435 people together from different backgrounds and you try to reach a consensus on issues. When you’ve got people who care more about their social media accounts than they do about the Constitution, we have a real problem in Congress,” Buck concluded.

Watch the clip above and listen to the full interview here.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com