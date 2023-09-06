House Republican Says He’s Not Backing a Biden Impeachment Inquiry For Corruption Because ‘I’m Not Convinced That That Evidence Exists’

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) told CNN he has not seen any evidence that would justify an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Many congressional Republicans have alleged that Biden was deeply involved in his son Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings. Some even claim that as vice president, the elder Biden took bribes as part of a scheme to enrich his family, but they have yet to present evidence to sustain that explosive charge.

Appearing on Wednesday’s edition of The Lead, Buck was asked about the possibility of House Republicans forcing the speaker to hold an impeachment vote.

“I wanted to get your take on your colleague, Congressman Matt Gaetz saying he is prepared to force a floor vote on impeaching President Biden,” Jake Tapper said. “And if Speaker McCarthy blocks the effort, he is threatening to make a motion to oust Speaker McCarthy. What do you think of that?”

“Well, I think Speaker McCarthy has said a number of times that he wants to bring a vote on the impeachment inquiry – not necessarily the impeachment, but the impeachment inquiry,” Buck replied.

In July, McCarthy told Fox News, “I believe we will follow this all the way to the end, and this is gonna rise to an impeachment inquiry the way the Constitution tells us to do this.”

“So, I think he and Congressman Gaetz are on the same page,” Buck continued before saying sentiment in the caucus would be against removing McCarthy as speaker. “I don’t think there is an appetite right now for a motion to vacate Speaker McCarthy.”

Buck went on to conclude that based on the information he has seen, an impeachment inquiry is not justified at this time.

“I think that we have three committees that are working very hard on uncovering evidence of Hunter Biden’s wrongdoing,” he added. “They are looking to see if there is a connection with Joe Biden. If they reach that point where they could find evidence of a connection, fine. I think that the Republicans will move forward with an impeachment inquiry. Right now, I’m not convinced that that evidence exists. And I’m not supporting an impeachment inquiry.”

