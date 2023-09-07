Greg Gutfeld Declares, ‘Liberal Ideas Are Beautiful… As Long As You Never Do Them’

During a discussion of migrants and sanctuary cities, Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld made a startling admission that “liberal ideas are amazing and they’re beautiful,” before explaining why they don’t work.

“I realize why I was a liberal in high school, and I was a liberal in high school and a liberal for about a year or two in college, because liberal ideas are amazing and they’re beautiful. They really are. You have to admit, their goals, their ideas of sanctuary cities — for example, sanctuary cities — is wonderfully altruistic and they’re easy to talk about, right? As long as you never do them.”

Gutfeld continued:

They’re actually impossible. So that’s why they are on bumper stickers and that’s why they are on T-shirts, and that’s why, when they’re implemented, you have misery. And the reason why they don’t work is because an idea is not possible without a system, and thanks to the tough love of the madmen of Texas, we married the system to the results, and what you saw was a collapse of an altruistic liberal idea.

Gutfeld referred to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) who shipped migrants from his state up to “sanctuary cities” such as New York, Washington, D.C., and Chicago.

This week, New York Mayor Eric Adams blamed the immigrant influx for threatening to “destroy New York City.” The angst had Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) reveling in schadenfreude.

“We’ve had seven million illegal immigrants under Joe Biden. So seeing Eric Adams complain about 100,000 is cute, but he still doesn’t bother to put the blame where it belongs. This is a political decision by Joe Biden, by Kamala Harris, and, by the way, by Chuck Schumer,” Cruz told Fox News.

“Liberal goals without conservative systems are inherently destructive because they offer rewards without consequences,” Gutfeld continued. “As you said, the incentive of jobs, and welfare, and free education — life is very simple: There is no free lunch. In anything you do, in anything you do, there is a cost, even the good things. Elite Democrats on the Upper West Side and SOHO, they have the luxury of beliefs without the consequences, as it ruined the border states that they rarely visited.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com