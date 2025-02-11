House Republican Wants To Speak With Investigators of JFK Assassination – Who Are All Dead

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) said she wants Congress to question key investigators of John F. Kennedy’s assassination – including physicians who examined him and members of the Warren Commission.

Unfortunately for Luna, they are unavailable.

Luna is leading a congressional task force on the Kennedy assassination, files about which President Donald Trump has pledged to declassify. On Tuesday, the congresswoman held a press conference at the Capitol where she was asked about the witnesses the panel will speak with.

“What sort of witnesses will you expect to have at your hearings, at least the first ones in March that be department heads, former employees of various agents?” a reporter asked.

Luna responded by saying the task force would seek to consult with some of the doctors who examined Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963, when Lee Harvey Oswald shot Kennedy from a book depository window. She also suggested bringing in members of the Warren Commission, which President Lyndon Johnson formed via executive order:

Based on what we’re actually looking to do with the JFK investigation, I’m looking to actually bring in some of the attending physicians at the initial assassination. Then also people that had been on the various commissions looking into it, like the Warren Commission looking into the initial assassination. There’s been conflicting evidence. And I think that even the FBI at the time reported some anomalies in the initial autopsy at Bethesda, Maryland. All of those seem to have been rinsed and repeated in the media to push a certain narrative that we don’t agree with.

The Warren Commission had seven members, all of whom are dead, as are the majority of counsels who worked on it. Also deceased are the doctors at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas – Charles Baxter, Robert McClelland, and Malcolm Perry – who examined Kennedy when he was brought in after being mortally wounded. Later that day, an autopsy was performed at Bethesda Naval Hospital by Drs. James Humes and Thornton Boswell, who are also dead.

The commission found no credible evidence to suggest there were multiple shooters, as some have claimed.

Watch above via C-SPAN.