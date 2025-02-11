NY Jets Told Aaron Rodgers to End Pat McAfee Appearances If He Wanted to Stay on the Team: Report

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The New York Jets reportedly wanted Aaron Rodgers to stop going on The Pat McAfee Show as one of their conditions to bring him back.

Following another disappointing season for the Jets, Rodgers’s future as the team’s starting quarterback was up in the air. Shortly after the Jets’ regular season finale, Rodgers even hinted at the possibility of retiring.

According to a report on Super Bowl Sunday, it seems Rodgers wants to keep playing. If he does, however, it won’t be with the Jets. Hours before the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, Fox Sports insider Jay Glazer reported that the Jets informed Rodgers they were moving on from him.

Big scoopage: Aaron Rodgers flew back to New Jersey last week to meet with the Jets about his future with the team, only to be told that the team was moving on from him. If that means that he will be a June 1 designation that allows him to sign with any team in the league on… — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) February 9, 2025

On her podcast Scoop City, Dianna Russini of The Athletic added more details to Glazer’s initial reporting. According to her, the team had several demands of Rodgers — including putting an end to his appearances on McAfee’s show every Tuesday.

“I was told that when they had conversations with Aaron Rogers about what the future would look like,” Russini said, “‘If you’re going to be part of this team you’re going to attend all the training camp. You’re not going to do Pat McAfee interviews anymore. So they were really trying to change the way they–”

Former QB Chase Daniel — Russini’s co-host — was stunned.

“Wait, they said that?” Daniel asked Russini.

Daniel then asked who specifically said it, and Russini clarified the demands came straight from the general manager and new head coach Aaron Glenn.

Over the last few seasons, Rodgers has been at the center of a handful of controversies. His political commentary on The Pat McAfee Show regularly ruffles feathers; and the 2024 season got off to a chaotic start when he inexplicably missed the team’s mandatory minicamp. It was later revealed Rodgers was vacationing in Egypt.