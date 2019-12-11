Conservatives including President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr., criticized Time magazine on Wednesday for naming 16-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg its “Person of the Year.”

In response to Time’s announcement, Trump Jr. used Thunberg’s now iconic phrase “How dare you?” in a twist to call out the magazine.

“Time leaves out the Hong Kong Protesters fighting for their lives and freedoms to push a teen being used as a marketing gimmick,” he posted. “How dare you?”

Other conservative commentators also claimed the prestigious accolade should have been awarded to the Hong Kong protesters.

The @TIME Person of the Year should have been the Hong Kong Protestors. Risking your life for a Free Hong Kong — standing up to an authoritarian government that put dissenters into concentration camps and harvests their organs — this is real courage. — Eric Brakey (@SenatorBrakey) December 11, 2019

Hong Kong protestors won the vote but we know left wing institutions have trouble accepting that they didn’t get what they wanted so @Time made Greta the “Person of the Year” anyways. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 11, 2019

Conservative website Townhall called the decision to award “Person of the Year” to Greta Thunberg over the Hong Kong Protesters “egregious,” while the Daily Wire questioned why “leftists” were “seemingly unbothered by the fact she won over the Hong Kong Protesters.”

Meghan McCain’s husband Ben Domenech declared in an article, “the Person of the Year we ought to hail is the protester in Hong Kong.”

“In defiance of the most powerful authoritarian regime in the modern world, the protester in Hong Kong has stood against the authority of Red China with courage and dedication,” he argued.

Other conservative commentators criticized TIME Magazine’s decision for different reasons.

They really should’ve make Greta’s parents person of the year for indoctrinating Greta at the age of eight and taking away her childhood, but ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/hLqkqRZBCD — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 11, 2019

Wow cisgendered white girl as person of the year. Time Magazine reinforcing white heteronormativity once again. Outrageous. https://t.co/pb4zgeDUFp — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 11, 2019

I’d like to congratulate Greta Thunberg, TIME’s 2019 Person of the Year. I’ve organized cleanups where we picked up 29 tons of trash in Baltimore, 6 tons in Chicago, 20 tons in Houston, & 50 tons in Los Angeles. More to come in 2020.#TIMEPersonoftheYear2019 — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) December 11, 2019

More realistic a choice than @GretaThunberg. https://t.co/ihPIri4fDe — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) 11 December 2019

