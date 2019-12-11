comScore

‘How Dare You?’: Don Jr. Goes After Time For Naming Greta Thunberg Person of the Year

By Charlie NashDec 11th, 2019, 11:39 am

Conservatives including President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr., criticized Time magazine on Wednesday for naming 16-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg its “Person of the Year.”

In response to Time’s announcement, Trump Jr. used Thunberg’s now iconic phrase “How dare you?” in a twist to call out the magazine.

“Time leaves out the Hong Kong Protesters fighting for their lives and freedoms to push a teen being used as a marketing gimmick,” he posted. “How dare you?”

Other conservative commentators also claimed the prestigious accolade should have been awarded to the Hong Kong protesters.

Conservative website Townhall called the decision to award “Person of the Year” to Greta Thunberg over the Hong Kong Protesters “egregious,” while the Daily Wire questioned why “leftists” were “seemingly unbothered by the fact she won over the Hong Kong Protesters.”

Meghan McCain’s husband Ben Domenech declared in an article, “the Person of the Year we ought to hail is the protester in Hong Kong.”

“In defiance of the most powerful authoritarian regime in the modern world, the protester in Hong Kong has stood against the authority of Red China with courage and dedication,” he argued.

Other conservative commentators criticized TIME Magazine’s decision for different reasons.

