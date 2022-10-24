‘I Ain’t Gonna Do It’: Biden Says Any Republican Cuts to Medicare and Social Security Will Be Dead on Arrival

President Joe Biden said he won’t agree to cuts on programs such as Medicare and Social Security if Republicans demand they be slashed as a condition for raising the debt ceiling.

Last week, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said if Republicans retake the House after the midterms, his caucus will force a showdown over spending cuts and the debt ceiling, which Congress will need to raise at some point early next year if the Treasury Department is to honor its financial commitments.

“You can’t just continue down the path to keep spending and adding to the debt,” McCarthy said. “We’re not just going to keep lifting your credit card limit.”

When asked if he would seek cuts to Medicare and Social Security, McCarthy dodged and said he would not “predetermine” which programs he wants slashed.

Speaking at Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Biden addressed McCarthy’s remarks.

“We, the Democrats, are the ones that are fiscally responsible,” Biden said. “Let’s get that straight now, ok? We’re investing in all of America, reducing everyday costs while also lowering the deficit at the same time. Republicans are fiscally reckless, pushing tax cuts for the very wealthy that aren’t paid for, and exploiting a deficit that is making inflation worse.”

Biden pledged Democrats will insulate social programs from any proposed spending cuts.

“Democrats are going to predict Social Security and Medicare,” Biden continued. “Republicans have been very clear. They’ve stated boldly that they want to cut Social Security and Medicare – and to the point that they’ll shut down the government, they say, and send the nation into default, which raises prices for everyone if we do not cut Social Security and Medicare. I ain’t gonna do it.”

The crowd hooted and applauded.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com