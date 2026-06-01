GOP Gubernatorial Frontrunner Claims He Killed a Man At Age 7 — Won’t Say How Many People He’s Killed in Bonkers Interview

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Colorado’s Republican primary for governor pits two MAGA candidates against an establishment Republican in a race a Denver Post columnist recently referred to as a “dumpster fire.”

Both the MAGA candidates are awash in controversy over their past statements, and at least one of them, Victor Marx, is leading in the polls – albeit there hasn’t been a ton of polling in the race.

State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer (R), the establishment hope in the race, is polling in second place while State Rep. Scott Bottoms (R), who claims that Democrats are running a pedophile ring in the state’s Capitol, is in third.

Marx sat down with local 9News anchor Kyle Clark for a lengthy interview over the weekend about his past, which included a plethora of wild claims, everything from having killed a man as a child to performing exorcisms to having called in an airstrike on ISIS.

“Your claim that your abusive stepfather forced you to kill a man when you were seven years old — is that the only person you’ve ever killed?” Clark asked Marx during the interview.

“Well, I would say… as a child, yes, without question, but I’ve been in other situations where possibly people or persons died as a result of me defending myself in other countries,” replied Marx, who runs a nonprofit ministry called All Things Possible. Marx’s ministry claims to engage in dangerous work overseas and helps in “hunting predators as well as rescuing, restoring and empowering women and children who have been held captive by traffickers and other abusers,” according to its website.

Clark followed up, “Do you think that you’ve killed people as an adult?”

Marx replied, “Does it matter?”

“Yeah, I’d say so. Killing somebody’s a pretty weighty thing,” Clark answered.

“If someone’s trying to kill you, or you’re in combat,” Marx pushed back as Clark insisted, “It’s still a weighty thing to take somebody else’s life. I mean, it could be self-defense, it can be justified, but it’s still weighty. So I’m just asking you — how many people have you killed?”

“Well, if I did, I wouldn’t be telling a reporter sitting here in my training center,” Marx replied.

Clark pressed, “How about voters? Would you tell voters?”

Marx replied, “There’s no need. I don’t think that’s important. It’s actually kind of — it’s an odd question to me.”

Clark clarified why he asked, “You actually talk about the idea of killing people with some frequency and why it’s a necessary thing to do — killing people. You said on NRA TV in 2017, ‘Now a lot of them just got to be killed. I’ve had them shoot at me and I had to shoot back. There’s a time and place to eliminate the enemy and you have to.’ You said on Jeff Lerner’s podcast in 2025, ‘Some people have to get killed, some people have to die.’ But it’s an odd question to ask you how many people you’ve killed?”

Marx shot back, “Yes.”

Clark pivoted, “You claim that you once called in a US military airstrike that killed 70 ISIS fighters. I didn’t realize that civilians could essentially facilitate military airstrikes. Could you walk me through how that works?”

“No,” Marx replied.

Watch the full interview above.

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