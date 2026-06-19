‘I Don’t Care Where It Comes From’: Ted Cruz Blasts Trump’s $300B for ‘Lunatic’ Iranian Regime

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) blasted President Donald Trump’s memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Iran in a Friday episode of his podcast, specifically attacking the part of the plan that will give the country, with the help of regional partners, $300 billion to redevelop.

Point 6 of the MOU, signed late on Wednesday night in Versailles, reads, “The United States of America undertakes with regional partners to develop a definitive, mutually agreed plan with at least USD 300 billion for the reconstruction and economic development of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Cruz spoke out against the plan on Wednesday to The Daily Wire, after which Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., wrote on X, “The only problem with this quote is that @tedcruz is lying thru his teeth about the deal. We’re not giving them a cent, and he knows that.”

On Friday, via Verdict with Ted Cruz, the senator further elaborated on his concerns, telling conservative radio host Ben Ferguson that he believes Trump is “getting very poor advice.”

“History teaches a very simple proposition,” he continued, “which is that giving billions of dollars to theocratic lunatics who want to murder us is a very, very bad idea.”

He added, “I think that if the Ayotollah gets $300 billion, that money will be used to fund terrorism and to murder Americans.”

When asked by Ferguson about the fact that “we’re not writing that check,” Cruz said, “I don’t care where it comes from. I don’t want a lunatic religious fanatic who chants ‘death to America’ to receive $300 billion, whether it comes from us or it comes from some other regional partners; I don’t care where it comes from. Giving people who want to kill you billions and billions of dollars, from any source, historically has proven an enormous mistake.”

Watch the full clip above via @VerdictwithTedCruz on YouTube.

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