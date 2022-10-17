‘I’m with Herschel’: Walker Campaign Orders 1,000 Fake Cop Badges Like the One He Flashed During Debate

Herschel Walker’s campaign ordered 1,000 imitation honorary police badges to hand out to supporters after the GOP Senate nominee was scolded for flashing one during a debate Friday.

As the Georgia Republican debated incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), he violated debate rules against using props when he flashed an honorary law enforcement badge.

“I’ve worked with many police officers,” Walker said as presented the badge.

He was cut off by moderator Tina Tyus-Shaw.

After @ReverendWarnock accused him of pretending to be a police officer, @HerschelWalker pulled out a police badge. When told having a prop was against the rules, Walker said, “Let’s talk about the truth.” Watch live: https://t.co/lxfBEsgqYI#GASenDebate pic.twitter.com/an8kbuj8ZQ — NewsNation (@NewsNation) October 15, 2022

Walker has shown off the badge in the days since as Democrats have mocked him. The former football star has been an advocate for police officers but has falsely stated in the past he has worked as one.

Despite the mockery, NBC News reported Walker’s campaign intends to capitalize on the political faux pas:

He plans to tout it in a video cut for social media with Johnson County Sheriff Greg Rowland, who gave him the badge. And Walker’s campaign told NBC News that it has ordered 1,000 imitation plastic law enforcement badges that say “I’m with Herschel” as a fundraising tool. It hopes to hand some of them out at a crime-themed event with law enforcement officers Thursday in Macon if the props arrive in time.

Walker strategist Gail Gitcho told NBC she ordered the badges the day after the debate.

“Herschel Walker has been a friend to law enforcement and has a record of honoring police,” Gitcho said. “If Sen. Warnock wants to highlight this, then bring it on… It just gives us a chance to talk about Herschel’s support of law enforcement and law enforcement’s support for him. It’s a great issue for us.”

