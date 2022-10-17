J.D. Vance Accuses Tim Ryan of Unleashing ‘Scumbags’ on His Biracial Kids in Great Replacement Theory Blowup

Republican Ohio Senate nominee J.D. Vance unloaded on Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) for connecting him to the great replacement theory during Monday’s debate.

Vance, who rose to fame after publishing his memoir Hillbilly Elegy, accused his opponent in the race of sending “scumbags” after his three biracial children.

Ryan claimed Vance subscribes to the theory Democrats are welcoming immigrants into the country to replace the electorate with people they think will vote Democrat.

“This great replacement theory was the motivator for the shooting in Buffalo, where that shooter had all these great replacement theory writings that J.D. Vance agrees with,” Ryan said.

Ryan connected Vance to “extremists” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who he both said are stoking “racial violence.”

In his response, Vance accused Ryan of sending people after his children:

This is disgusting. Here’s exactly what happens when the media and people like Tim Ryan accuse me of engaging in the great replacement theory. What happens is my own children, my biracial children, get attacked by scumbags online and in person because you are so desperate for political power that you’ll accuse me, the father of three beautiful biracial babies, of engaging in racism. We are sick of it.

You can believe in a border without being a racist, you can believe in a country without being a racist,” Vance added. “You’re so desperate not to have a real job that you’ll slander me and my family. It’s disgraceful.”

Watch above, via WFMJ.

