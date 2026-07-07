‘It’s Really Sad’: Obama Bros Mope Over ‘Terrible Situation’ in Maine After Graham Platner Allegations

The Pod Save America crew was in a somber mood on Tuesday when they discussed the new rape accusation against scandal-plagued Maine Democratic Party Senate candidate Graham Platner.

“It’s horrible, it’s awful. It’s really sad,” co-host Tommy Vietor said. “A lot of people believed in him, believed in this campaign. I know they’re going to feel devastated by this. A lot of people are going to be really angry, [and] there’s going to be a lot of anxiety about our ability to win this seat.”

Co-host Jon Lovett agreed, saying those who argued Platner could not be trusted because of his baggage turned out to be correct.

Their reaction followed a Monday report from Politico that a woman Platner dated five years ago accused him of sexual assault.

The accuser, a 41-year-old Maine resident named Jenny Racicot, shared graphic details of the alleged rape:

Racicot said she had an on-and-off relationship with Platner, who is now the Democratic Senate nominee in Maine, for more than two years before he entered her rural Maine home uninvited one night in late 2021, deeply intoxicated, and forced himself on her while she repeatedly told him to stop. She said she cut off contact with him after telling him the encounter was not consensual.

Platner denied the allegation, saying “any accusation of non-consensual behavior is categorically untrue.”

Lovett said it was “terrible situation” and the story was “horrible,” before adding his thoughts go out to the accuser.

Co-host Jon Favreau was not on the Tuesday episode of the show. An X post from late April in which Favreau celebrated Platner for being a “good, decent man who’s struggled and grown” ended up getting reposted a fair amount on Monday, right after Politico’s report was published.

Graham Platner isn’t just our best and only chance to beat Susan Collins, he’s a good, decent man who’s struggled and grown and is always trying to do better. I hope everyone with reservations takes a little time to get to know the real life version of him, not what the… https://t.co/q0gLFwNzC4 — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 30, 2026

Pod Save America — which is hosted by four former staffers for President Barack Obama — discussed the Politico story about 20 minutes into Tuesday’s episode, after talking about President Donald Trump, the World Cup, and the latest NATO Summit. Co-host Dan Pfeiffer was also not on the Tuesday show.

The rape accusation followed several other controversies that have rocked Platner’s campaign.

Beyond his infamous Nazi “Totenkopf” tattoo — which he has since had removed — news broke that he sexted a number of women who were not his wife. A ton of unsavory Reddit posts were unearthed too. None of that stopped him from easily winning the Dem primary in June, but the rape accusation has brought his campaign to a screeching halt.

Shortly after Politico’s report on Monday, Platner announced he was pausing his campaign to take “time to reflect on the best way forward.”

“My take away from that video was that he’s going to drop out of the race,” Vietor said. “I think he has to drop out of the race.”

Watch above.

Jason Cohen contributed to this report.

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