Graham Platner’s Wife Fumes at ‘Shameful’ Reports on Husband’s Sex Life: ‘Extra Sh*tty’

The wife of Maine Senate Candidate Graham Platner (D) ripped the media on Saturday for “shameful” reports about her husband sending sexually explicit messages to a number of women.

Platner shared a video on X of his wife Amy Gertner slamming those reports and defending her husband, hours after The Wall Street Journal broke the news about his sexts. The press should be focused on bigger issues than her husband’s sex life, Gertner vented.

“It makes me really angry, disappointed, and I find it really shameful that there’s a group of media outlets and people who are willing to spread gossip, instead of talking about real issues that Graham is running on, like healthcare and education and childcare,” Gertner said.

She then insisted her and Platner have a “great marriage.”

“Being married is hard; being newly married is hard; being newly married and going through infertility is hard,” Gertner said. “Being newly married going through infertility and a Senate campaign is hard. I don’t even know if I have the right words to describe what we’ve been going through.”

Gertner said they have been helped through their marriage troubles by a mutual counselor, as well as individual therapists who each of them visit separately.

“I admire the f*ck out of him. So when there are news articles about our marriage, it’s just extra sh*tty,” Gertner added. “Can I say that online? I hope I can.”

A message from my wife Amy: pic.twitter.com/dbDqjssevp — Graham Platner for Senate (@grahamformaine) May 30, 2026

Her video followed the WSJ report that said Gertner told his campaign about the sexts, which she discovered early in their marriage in the spring of 2025.

“In late August, as some aides were conducting opposition research on their own candidate, Gertner disclosed the texts to a campaign aide to make sure they didn’t pose a risk to her husband’s nascent campaign,” anonymous sources told the Journal.

That was followed by a story from The Daily Wire reporter Tim Rice on Platner’s profile on Kik, which he described as the “predator’s paradise” app.

“Platner’s Kik profile features a photo of him topless in a towel, showing off his infamous tattoos,” Rice posted on X. “His username is… [almost] identical to the one he uses on his Instagram and Reddit accounts, the latter of which has caused a lot of problems for this campaign.”

Rice’s post showed the profile picture of an apparently towel-clad Platner taking a selfie of his fairly chubby, shirtless chest; his face was not visible, but several of his tattoos were.

Those reports add to the issues that have swamped Platner’s Senate bid. He infamously had a Nazi SS “Totenkopf” symbol on his chest, which he has since covered up. Platner has denied it was a Nazi tattoo, arguing it was merely a skull and crossbones tattoo he got while serving in the military.

A ton of unsettling posts Platner made on Reddit have also been uncovered during his campaign.

Watch above.

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