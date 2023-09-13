James Carville Wants ‘Borderline Stupid’ Comer and Jordan To Lead Biden Impeachment Push: ‘I So Want Them To Do This’

Democratic strategist James Carville swiped at Reps. James Comer (R-KY) and Jim Jordan (R-OH) while all but begging them to lead the charge to impeach President Joe Biden.

On Monday, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced the opening of an impeachment inquiry into Biden over his son Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings and what if any involvement the elder Biden had in them.

“When it comes to the impeachment inquiry overall, what do you make of how the White House has been handling it so far?” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked Carville on Wednesday’s edition of The Source. “Do you think they’re being aggressive enough?”

Carville responded by denigrating the two most visible faces of the impeachment push – Comer, who chairs the Oversight Committee, and Jordan, who helms the Judiciary Committee.

“Well, my honest opinion is the people they have leading it are not very smart,” he replied. “In fact, they’re borderline stupid. I mean, James Comer, Jim Jordan.”

Carville said Democrats on a committee related to impeachment will likely include Reps. Dan Goldman (NY), Jamie Raskin (MD), and Del. Stacey Plaskett (VI).

“These are very smart people,” he continued. “I don’t think the White House needs to worry too much about this, and let these congressional Democrats who are whip-smart– gonna just eat these people alive. I so want them to do this, I can’t tell you how much I want them to do this. This is a very stupid idea.”

Collins asked Carville to clarify the extent to which he wanted House Republicans to pursue impeachment.

“You want them to do the impeachment?” she asked.

“I want ’em to hold hearings,” he said. “I want to let the American public see how thin, how nonexistent their case is that the president did anything wrong.”

Collins pressed him a little further.

“I don’t wanna put words in your mouth, but it sounds like you’re saying impeachment could be a good thing,” she said. “Is that right?”

“That is correct,” he said. “I was happy when McCarthy got out there and said that.”

Watch above via CNN.

