Pelosi Refuses Three Times To Say Whether Kamala Harris Is the ‘Best Running Mate’ For Biden: ‘He Thinks So’

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) deflected three times when CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked whether Vice President Kamala Harris is the “best running mate.”

President Joe Biden, 80, is running for reelection. Some Democrats have voiced concerns about Biden’s age, as well as the approval numbers for both the president and the vice president.

Pelosi joined Cooper in-studio on Wednesday’s edition of AC360, where the host asked the former speaker about the name slated to be on the bottom of the Democratic ticket again.

Here’s how their discussion about the vice president went:

COOPER: Is Vice President Kamala Harris the best running mate for this president? PELOSI: He thinks so, and that’s what matters. COOPER: Do you think so? PELOSI: And by the way, she’s very politically astute. I don’t think people give her enough credit. She’s, of course, values-based, consistent with the president’s values and the rest. And people don’t understand. She’s politically astute. Why would she be vice president if she were not? But when she was running for attorney general in California, she had 6% in the polls – 6% in the polls. And she politically, astutely made her case about why she would be good, did her politics, and became attorney general. So, people shouldn’t underestimate what Kamala Harris brings to the table. COOPER: But do you think she is the best running mate though? PELOSI: She’s the vice president of the United States. People say to me, “Well, why isn’t she doing this or that?” I say, “Because she’s the vice president.” That’s the job description. You don’t do that much. You know, you, you’re a source of strength, inspiration, intellectual resource, and the rest, and you– and I think she’s represented our country very well at home and abroad.

It’s possible she did not want to presume that Harris’ presence on the ticket is a sure thing, though it is rare for an incumbent president to run for reelection with a different running mate. The last time it happened was when Gerald Ford ditched Nelson Rockefeller ahead of the 1976 campaign.

Watch above via CNN.

