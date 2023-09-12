JUST IN: Kevin McCarthy to Approve Biden Impeachment Inquiry, Per Report

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is reportedly planning to launch an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden as an extension of the ongoing congressional investigations into the president’s son, Hunter.

Punchbowl News reported that McCarthy will hold a closed-door session with House Republican leadership where members will be briefed on investigations being led by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY). The report states, “McCarthy plans to say that the two chairs have uncovered enough information that necessitates the House formalizing the impeachment inquiry to obtain the Bidens’ bank records and other documents.”

In recent weeks, McCarthy has come under pressure within his own caucus as Republican representatives threatened to have him removed as Speaker if he doesn’t move forward with an impeachment inquiry or if he works with Democrats to avoid a government shutdown. Despite his efforts to placate Congress’ most hard-right representatives, McCarthy has had to contend with the fact that the GOP only has a tiny majority in the House, and he has admitted that running with a Biden impeachment inquiry would require the near-full support of the House GOP.

Punchbowl notes that this could be complicated because Republican representatives like Ken Buck (CO) and Don Bacon (NE) have not been keen on the idea, throwing the viability of impeachment into uncertainty.

