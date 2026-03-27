JD Vance Wildly Claims Ilhan Omar ‘Definitely Committed Immigration Fraud,’ WH Will ‘Go After’ Her

Vice President JD Vance accused Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) of having “definitely committed immigration fraud” and said that he’d recently spoken with White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller about how best to “go after her.”

Speaking on a podcast hosted by MAGA influencer Benny Johnson on Friday, Vance was asked about claims that Omar had defrauded the United States by marrying her brother to secure his legal residency.

The unsubstantiated claim has circulated in MAGA circles for years but has been denied by Omar multiple times. The congresswoman was born in Somalia but moved to Minneapolis with her family in 1997, fleeing the civil war.

During Friday’s interview, Johnson pointed out that President Donald Trump and the White House had publicly pushed the claim about her brother, which he noted was a “deportable” offense, before asking for an update on what was being done.

“So we actually think that Ilhan Omar definitely committed immigration fraud against the United States of America,” Vance replied. “And I talked to Stephen Miller about this actually recently. We’re trying to look at what the remedies are. That’s the thing that we’re trying to figure out is what are the legal remedies now that we know that she’s committed immigration fraud.”

“How do you go after her? How do you investigate her? How do you actually do the thing? How do you build the case necessary to get some justice for the American people?” he added.

The vice president then went further, linking Omar with evidence to broader allegations of government funds fraud in Minnesota and claimed she “has been at the center of a lot of the worst fraudsters in the Somalian community” before adding he was “not certain of it.”

Vance said, “Do I know that Ilhan Omar was aware that the Quality Leering Center was defrauding the American people? I’m not certain of it, but we at least need to investigate it because if people can commit wrongdoing without even the fear that they’re going to be found out, that’s a fundamental problem. So I’m worried about the immigration fraud. I’m also worried about what did Ilhan Omar know about what was happening in the Somali community and why was nobody looking into it until, frankly, Donald Trump came along?”

🚨 BREAKING: Vice President JD Vance Officially CONFIRMS that Rep. Ilhan Omar Committed Immigration Fraud: “Ilhan Omar definitely committed immigration fraud against the United States of America” The VP says the White House is going to “go after” Omar for these crimes. “What… pic.twitter.com/01Kwd3kKMR — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 27, 2026

Watch above via X.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!