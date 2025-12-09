‘Send Her Back!’ MAGA Crowd Rages After Trump Claims House Democrat Is ‘Here Illegally’

A MAGA rally took an especially ugly turn on Tuesday night after President Donald Trump riled up attendees by claiming that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is in the country illegally.

The president spoke in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, where the subject of his address centered on affordability. Not surprisingly, Trump digressed several times and at one point asked the attendees if any of them were from Somalia.

“Do we have any individuals from Somalia in the group?” he asked before referencing Minnesota’s notable Somali population. “Please raise your hand. That’s for Minnesota.”

He then pivoted to Omar, a Somali immigrant and U.S. citizen who has served in Congress since 2019.

“I love this Ilhan Omar, whatever the hell her name is, with the little turban,” Trump said, referring to the congresswoman’s hijab. “I love her. She comes in, does nothing but bitch. She’s always complaining. She comes from her country, where, I mean, it’s considered about the worst country in the world, right?”

The president then baselessly accused Omar of marrying her brother to immigrate to the U.S.

“We oughta get her the hell out,” he continued. “She married her brother in order to get in, right? She married her brother. Can you imagine if Donald Trump married his sister? Beautiful. She’s a beautiful person. If I married my sister to get my citizenship, do you think I’d last for about two hours? Or would it be something less than that? She married her brother to get in. Therefore, she’s here illegally. She should get the hell out. Throw her the hell out. She does nothing but complain.”

As Trump spoke, the crowd reacted with an increasingly loud chant of, “Send her back!”

The president has frequently maligned Omar and has said she “shouldn’t even be allowed in Congress.”

Watch above via Fox News.