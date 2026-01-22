Trump Demands Ilhan Omar Be Investigated for ‘Political Crimes’ 

President Donald Trump demanded on Thursday that Rep. Ilhan Omar (R-MN) be investigated for “Political Crimes,” whatever those are.

Trump and Omar have been waging a feud that recently hit a fever pitch as the president has sent 3,000 immigration agents to Minnesota, especially in Minneapolis, which Omar represents. The president has seized on a series of fraud scandals in Minnesota’s social services system, particularly those involving Somali Americans. On Thursday, Trump again targeted Omar, a Somali immigrant, saying she should be investigated because her net worth has risen dramatically since she arrived in Congress in 2019.

“Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is worth over $30 Million Dollars,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “There is no way such wealth could have been accumulated, legally, while being paid the salary of a politician. She should be investigated for Financial and Political Crimes, and that investigation should start, NOW!”

In a May 2025 financial disclosure, Omar listed two large assets tied to her husband, whom she married in 2020. One is a winery business valued between $1 million and $5 million, and the other is a venture capital firm valued between $5 million and $25 million. Based on the valuations, Omar and her husband have a net worth between $6 million and $30 million, minus liabilities, such as Omar’s student loan debt of between $15,000 and $50,000 that she disclosed on a 2024 form.

This week, House Republicans opened an investigation into Omar’s finances. In his post, the president did not specify what constitutes “Political Crimes.” Trump also did not indicate if he wants a probe by the Department of Justice, which he has personally ordered to investigate his political foes.

Trump has repeatedly attacked Somalis. In a rambling press conference at the White House on Tuesday, the president said they’re only good when it comes to “pirating ships.”

“The Somalians, you know what they’re good at — that’s about the only thing they’re good at — they’re good at pirating ships at sea,” he said. “Big ships.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet Newsletter

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!