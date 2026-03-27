Fox News’ Brit Hume Tells Trump to ‘Finish the Job’ in Iran: ‘I Don’t Think It’s Time to Get Out’

Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume urged President Donald Trump to “finish the job” in Iran during an appearance on The Story with Martha MacCallum on Thursday.

Hume’s comments came after eponymous anchor Martha MacCallum played a clip of Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) saying:

I think we’ve accomplished our objectives in Iran. *** We’ve destroyed the infrastructure of the Revolutionary Guard. That’s why we went in, and as far as I’m concerned, it’s time to get out.

“Well, look, I don’t think it’s time to get out. I think it’s time to finish the mission,” submitted Hume after being prompted by MacCallum. “You know, we’ve made, obviously, tremendous progress as measured by the number of targets hit and all the rest of it, and Iranian losses have been truly staggering! But this is not entirely new, in a sense, Martha, in the conflicts that we mentioned earlier — Iraq, Afghanistan, Iraq twice, really, and Afghanistan — our military mission, our early military mission in particular, was accomplished. We defeated the Taliban in Afghanistan pretty quickly. We killed Saddam Hussein, we killed Osama bin Laden. And the first Gulf War was an absolute walkover. The tricky part gets to be is when the mission, the military piece of it, the early piece of it is accomplished. What next?”

He continued:

And that of course is a situation that is to some extent controlled by how much of the military mission is successful. In this case, I think, you know, the enemy can be greatly diminished, if not eliminated, and that might be enough because Iran was such a threat to the region. And Martha, think of it this way. Did anybody ever imagine when we’d hit 10,000 targets or whatever it is, that there’d still be more to do? It shows you how utterly militarized the country of Iran has been. And the fact that there’s still more to do tells you more about that. So I think that’s where we are. Our military mission is not yet complete, and the kind of end-stage activities, opening up the Strait of Hormuz and the rest of it, will have to wait for a while, I think.

Watch above via Fox News.

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