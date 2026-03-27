GOP Rep Says Republicans Will ‘Lose 60 to 70 Seats’ If Trump Launches Iran Ground Invasion

In a Friday Politico report, adding to the growing number of GOP lawmakers voicing unease over the prospect of a deeper U.S. military entanglement in Iran, one Republican House representative warned anonymously that the party could “lose 60 to 70 seats” during the midterms if President Donald Trump launches a ground invasion.

Despite almost every GOP lawmaker voting to block invoking the War Powers Act, Politico notes that now, many are concerned “as evidence mounts that Trump could escalate the war to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, secure Iran’s nuclear stockpile or accomplish other strategic goals.”

Of the upcoming 2026 midterm elections, the anonymous congressman. said that if Trump sends ground troops to the Middle Eastern country, “We lose 60 to 70 seats.”

During a Thursday interview with Politico, Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) also shared his concerns. The “MAGA-aligned former Navy SEAL who served five wartime deployments” said, “I’m really, really hopeful this doesn’t turn into a boots-on-the-ground situation… My biggest concern this whole time is that this would turn into another long Middle Eastern war.”

“Though I don’t want to try and take away any of the president’s ability to carry out this operation, I know a lot of our supporters and a lot of members of Congress are very concerned,” he continued.

The article went on to mention other GOP lawmakers who have echoed Crane’s concern. “No U.S. troops on the ground,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said, adding that if that line is crossed, “we’re in a different phase of the conflict, which requires Congress’s input.”

Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI), another veteran, similarly said he has been “very clear” in opposing U.S. ground troops in Iran, while Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-PA) cautioned against the U.S. being drawn into “another Forever War.”

Even some Republicans defending Trump’s broader strategy signaled discomfort with escalation, with Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) saying a ground invasion “is not the intention,” adding, “It should not be necessary.”

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