Jerry Nadler Excoriates John Durham for Fueling MAGA ‘Fantasy’ of Anti-Trump Deep State: Four Years of Probing for ‘One Conviction’

Congressman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) chastised John Durham for how his special counsel investigation into the FBI failed to prove the bureau held a massive conspiratorial campaign to bring down Donald Trump.

Durham appeared before the House Judiciary Committee for a hearing on his investigative report on the origins and conduct of the Trump-Russia investigation. While the report didn’t recommend any major changes to FBI or Justice Department policy, it determined the FBI acted upon confirmation bias, failed to analyze the raw intelligence they had, and that they shouldn’t have launched the investigation into the Trump campaign’s alleged connections to Russia.

Nadler denounced Durham’s probe as a Trump-ordered endeavor to prove a “deep state conspiracy” within the government. The ranking Democrat emphasized that Durham’s report couldn’t prove the FBI’s corrupt politicization, noting that the four-year probe ended with one former FBI lawyer pleading guilty to altering a document, but Durham lost the other two criminal cases he brought to trial.

From my reading, your report did not make any specific, concrete recommendations to improve DOJ or FBI policies or procedures. In fact, your report repeatedly references the recommendations made by Inspector General [Michael] Horowitz, almost all of which the FOJ and FBI have already implemented. Again, your investigation lasted four years. Four years and untold sums of money, and you still obtained only one conviction. You did produce a 300-page report, though, and that’s given my Republican counterparts plenty of material to spin.

From there, Nadler questioned Durham on how former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos once claimed during the 2016 election that an Australian diplomat told him Russia had dirt on Hillary Clinton. Since Durham didn’t dispute that fact, nor the fact that that was the basis of Crossfire Hurricane, Nadler remarked “This fantasy that some MAGA Republicans have created where the investigation was started for any reason other than a Trump campaign operative bragging to Australian intelligence assets about Russian dirt that would damage Hillary Clinton is not true.”

Nadler held that up as the counterpoint to Republicans who claim that the Trump-Russia investigation originated from the infamous Steele dossier.

Watch above via Fox News.

