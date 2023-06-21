New Swing State Polls Show Trump Doing 6-9 Points Worse Than DeSantis Against Biden in 3 Key Battlegrounds

A trio of swing state polls show Florida Governor Ron DeSantis beating — and Donald Trump losing to — President Joe Biden in Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Georgia.

The surveys, conducted by Public Opinion Strategies show DeSantis prevailing by 2 points in Pennsylvania, 6 points in Arizona, and 3 points in Georgia, and Trump losing by 4 in Pennsylvania and 3 in the latter two states.

PENNSYLVANIA

DeSantis 47% (+2)

Biden 45%

.

Biden 48% (+4)

Trump 44%

——

ARIZONA

DeSantis 46% (+6)

Biden 40%

.

Biden 44% (+3)

Trump 41%

——

GEORGIA

DeSantis 48% (+3)

Biden 45%

.

Biden 47% (+3)

Trump 44% .@POStrategies / Citizen awareness project, 500 RV, 6/17-19… — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) June 21, 2023

Trump lost all three states in the 2020 presidential election, becoming the first Republican presidential nominee to fall short in Arizona since Bob Dole in 1996 and the first to lose Georgia since George H.W. Bush in 1992. He alleges that those losses can be attributed to mass, unproven voter fraud.

Each of the three polls had 500 respondents and in each case, at least 50 percent of respondents indicated that there was “no way” they would “ever vote to elect Donald Trump as President.” The samples in Arizona and Georgia included more Republicans than Democrats, while the sample in Pennsylvania included more Democrats than Republicans.

Trump remains the heavy favorite in the Republican presidential primary field, with DeSantis currently presenting as the only true threat to the former president’s hold on the .nomination. According to the RealClearPolitics average of national polls, Trump has the support of 51.9 percent of primary voters, while DeSantis is supported by 21.1 percent.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com