‘Josh Hawley in a Fight?’ Michael Steele Mocks the Mere Thought Because ‘We Saw Him Run Already’ from the Capitol

MSNBC’s Michael Steele mocked Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) over some recent intra-party posturing by the senator.

On Monday, Hawley took the unusual step of calling for new Senate leadership in his own party. Asked if he’d support Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to remain the top Republican in the chamber, Hawley said, “I don’t imagine I will, no.”

During MSNBC’s Election Day coverage on Tuesday, Steele and former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) discussed the move by Hawley, who unseated McCaskill in the 2018 midterms.

“You’re now seeing the jockeying beginning for leadership,” Steele said. “Claire and I had a little conversation last night off-air about the future of Republican leadership in the Senate. Josh Hawley tonight [sic] comes out and declares, I’m not supporting Mitch McConnell.”

Steele said he’s spoken with some insiders who told him, “Mitch ain’t worried.”

McCaskill said that while McConnell will likely prevail, there will be some drama.

“I said there’s gonna be a fight,” she said.

“I don’t think it’s gonna be a fight,” Steele replied. “Josh Hawley in a fight? We saw him run already, so we’re not worried about Josh Hawley fighting.”

Alex Wagner elaborated by noting a video showing Hawley fleeing the Capitol during the 2021 insurrection just hours after he raised a fist of support to protestors, some of whom would later storm the building.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com