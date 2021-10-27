Josh Hawley Storms at Merrick Garland, Asking Why DOJ Would Treat Parents ‘Just Like the Folks Who Came Here On January 6th’

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) curiously dredged up the storming of the U.S. Capitol as he raged against Attorney General Merrick Garland before calling for his resignation.

In Garland’s appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, he faced a multitude of questions over a Department of Justice memo saying they will take action against threats and harassment directed at school officials. The memo came after the National School Boards Association called for action against “threats and acts of violence,” and Senator Tom Cotton (R-AK) was among the Republicans who interrogated Garland for the DOJ and the FBI’s alleged weaponization against concerned parents.

As Hawley questioned Garland at the hearing, he repeatedly interrupted the attorney general while peppering him with inquiries and accusations about the DOJ’s actions. The senator arrived at the conclusion that Garland is either “not in control of your own department,” or “knew [that prosecuting parents] was the likely outcome.”

From there, Hawley copied Cotton by referring to the case of Scott Smith, who was arrested at a Virginia school board meeting earlier this year as he spoke of how his daughter was sexually assaulted in a school bathroom. This led to Hawley asking “do you think people like Scott Smith, do you think people who show up to complain about their children being assaulted ought to be treated like this man?”

“Parents who show up to complain about school boards are protected by the first Amendment,” Garland said. He added that they “cannot” be prosecuted unless they’ve engaged in violent threats.

Hawley went on by accusing Democrats of likening Smith to “criminal rioters”

“Do you think that’s right? You think a parent who shows up at a school board meeting who has a complaint, who wants to voice that complaint and maybe she doesn’t use exactly the right grammar, you think they’re akin to criminal rioters?” Hawley asked.

“I do not, and I don’t remember any senator here making that comparison,” said Garland.

“Oh really?” Hawley asked. He then seemed to reference or paraphrase what he saw as the Democrats’ position, saying “These people are just like the folks who came here on January 6th and the riot at the Capitol?”

“I don’t think they were referring to the picture you’re showing there,” Garland responded.

Hawley was possibly taking a jab at Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-IL), who said earlier in the day that violence and threats against school officials was coming from the same kinds of people “whom we saw on January 6th.” Nonetheless, Hawley’s invocation of January 6th is interesting, given his notorious connection to that events of that day.

On January 6th, Hawley was among the most prominent members of the Senate who filed objections against the official certification of the 2020 election results. He was prominently seen giving a fist-pumping salute to Donald Trump’s supporters who were in Washington for the “Stop the Steal” rally, the same rally that turned into a mob of rioters who violently forced their way in the Capitol Building in hopes of overthrowing the ex-president’s defeat.

Ever since the attempted insurrection, critics have slammed Hawley by arguing that he helped foment the uprising by giving credibility to the unsubstantiated claim that the 2020 election was corrupted by mass fraud. The senator has proudly stood by his election objections while claiming to have been a victim of cancel culture.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com