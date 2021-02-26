Senator Josh Hawley (R- MO) received huge cheers from the audience at CPAC as he touted his objection to the election results last month.

Hawley, you will remember, not only was one of several Republican senators who planned to object to the results, but objected after a group of violent Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. Donald Trump riled up his supporters for weeks with false claims about the election, and even baselessly said the election was stolen in the video he posted during the riots.

The Missouri senator was widely condemned for objecting to the results, even from some fellow Republicans.

When Hawley spoke at CPAC Friday, and brought up his objection to the 2020 election results after the violent riots, the audience reacted with loud cheers.

“I was called a traitor,” Hawley said. “I was called a seditionist. The radical left said I should be resigned, and if I wouldn’t resign, I should be expelled from the United States Senate.”

Former President Trump — who continued pushing the false claim the election was stolen from him just last week — is set to speak at CPAC on Sunday.

