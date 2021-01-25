comScore

Sen. Josh Hawley Mocked for Claiming to Be ‘Muzzled’ in His ‘Splashy Front-Page’ NY Post Feature

By Leia IdlibyJan 25th, 2021, 9:27 am

Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) wrote an opinion piece for the New York Post about how he has been “muzzled” since the violent attack on the United States Capitol — earning some mockery from pundits calling attention to the irony.

“You will need to voice the right opinions. You will need to endorse the right ideas. You will need to conform. That’s what the corporate chieftains tell us, anyway,” Hawley wrote. “They tried to reprimand me this month because I didn’t.”

This month, following Hawley’s claims of voter fraud and amid his attempts to overturn the election, a mob of pro-Trump insurrections stormed the Capitol, leaving five people dead.

Following the assault on the Capitol, Simon & Schuster announced that it was revoking a deal to publish the senator’s forthcoming book due to his role in “a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom.”

Hawley slammed the move as cancel culture, lamenting the fact that “only approved speech can now be published” and rejecting the company for attempting to hold him accountable.

Regnery Publishing later picked up Hawley’s book, condemning the “woke mob” and “censorship” in a statement from president and publisher Thomas Spence.

Now, Hawley has a Senate seat, an upcoming book, and a New York Post cover, so when the senator claimed he was being “muzzled,” pundits had trouble taking the piece seriously:

